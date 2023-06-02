Amazon’s Echo Flex is 71 percent off right now

If you’re looking for a way to make your home smarter without breaking the bank, you might want to check out the Amazon Echo Flex plug-in mini smart speaker.

The device, which lets you add Alexa voice assistant features to any room of the house, is currently on sale at Amazon for $9.99, down from its regular price of $34.99.

The Echo Flex is a small device that plugs into any standard wall outlet. It has a built-in speaker that lets you talk to Alexa, control your smart home devices, and get instant information regarding the weather, traffic, and more.

The Echo Flex also has a USB port that you can use to charge your phone or add an optional third-party accessory like a night-light or motion sensor. It is a great device to add Alexa to any space in your home, especially if you don’t have much room for a larger speaker.

Learn more about it here or purchase it from Amazon for $9.99.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.