Freedom Mobile employees looking to unionize

Freedom Mobile has a new owner, and its employees are using the change in management as a possible opportunity to unionize.

Labour union Teamsters Canada says Freedom employees have reached out to the organization to learn how they can take action.

According to reporting from The Canadian Press, retail and call center employees are interested in unionizing.

Christopher Monette, Teamsters Canada’s director of public affairs, told the publication the union has spoken with workers “hundreds of times” since Freedom became a Québecor company.

“The campaign is progressing rapidly,” Monette said.

Selling Freedom to Québecor’s Vidéotron was crucial for Rogers to acquire Shaw in a $26-billion transaction that was finalized in April.

“[The aquisiton] set off a wave of uncertainty and anxiety among workers at the company, who are now looking for ways to protect their jobs, protect what they have in terms of wages and working conditions, and, indeed, maybe even go out and secure even better wages and working conditions,” Monette said.

Vidéotron told The Canadian Press it was aware of the ongoing efforts.

Source: Teamsters Canada Via: The Canadian Press