WhatsApp tests screen sharing feature for Android beta testers

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let users share their screen with their contacts during video calls.

The feature, which is currently in beta testing for some Android users, will allow you to record and show what’s on your screen, such as apps, photos or documents, to the person or group you’re talking to, as shared by WABetaInfo.

The feature is currently available to try for some beta testers who have WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.19 installed.

Once in a video call, users would be able to tap on a new icon that looks like a phone with an arrow on it, present in the bottom-aligned tab. This will bring up a pop-up message that warns you that WhatsApp will be able to see any sensitive information you display on your screen, such as passwords, photos or payment details. If you agree to this, you can then start sharing your screen and stop it at any time.

WABetaInfo notes that the feature might not make its way to devices running older versions of Android, and that screen-sharing might not work in large group calls. You also might not be able to initiate screen sharing if the person you’re on a call with is running an older version of WhatsApp.

The screen-sharing feature is similar to what other video call platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams offer, and could be useful for work or personal purposes. The feature is expected to roll out widely to Android and iOS users in the future.

Image credit: WABetaInfo

Source: WABetaInfo