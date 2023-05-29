Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD is back with 534 km range

In August last year, Tesla stopped taking orders for the Model 3 Long Range AWD, quoting “ridiculous” demand for the vehicle.

The automaker has restarted taking orders for the vehicle’s Long Range AWD variant. It restarted taking orders earlier this month, as shared by Electrek.

At the time, the company website read that the vehicle had an estimated range of “325+ miles” (523+ km) on a single charge. Now, Tesla has updated the variant’s page to confirm an EPA-rated range of 333 miles (534 km).

While not a huge upgrade, it is still considerable and good news for Tesla fans who want to enjoy the benefits of a long-range electric car with all-wheel drive. The estimated delivery for the variant is listed as “May – Jul 2023” on the website.

Image credit: Tesla

Source: Electrek