Sonos speakers gain Homepod-like intercom feature with Siri

If you own a Sonos speaker and want to use Siri to send voice messages to other rooms, you might be interested in the latest update of the Soro app.

The Soro app has just received a version 1.4 update, and it brings a new ‘Speak Text’ action, which lets you use Siri to play messages (or media files) on any of your supported Sonos speakers, and resume whatever was playing on the speaker prior to the message, as shared by 9to5Mac. This is similar to the Intercom feature that Apple introduced for HomePod and HomePod mini back in 2020.

You can customize the voice and language of the text-to-speech feature, as well as the pitch and speed rate. You can also use local or remote media files as input instead of text.

The app’s What’s New section reads:

‘Speak Text’ action aka Intercom for Sonos Similar to the Intercom action available for the HomePod, this action lets users to play messages (or media files) on any of their supported* Sonos speakers utilizing the text to speech features built into iOS, iPadOS and macOS and continue the already playing content after the message. Users can set the voice and the language to any of the available ones on their device (downloaded under Spoken Content – Voices option in Settings) and adjust the pitch and speed rate as well.

Other new actions in this update include: Create Alarm, Delete Alarm and Update Alarm Create/Separate Stereo Pair Various fixes to improve the speed of execution and reliability.

The ‘Speak Text’ action works with all Sonos speakers that use the Sonos S2 system, including the Sonos One, Amp, Port, Play:5 (gen 2), Beam, One SL, Move, SYMFONISK table lamp with WiFi and the SYMFONISK WiFi bookshelf.

The Soro app is available on the App Store for $9.99.

Via: 9to5Mac