Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom v1.1.2 will stop your duplication shenanigans

The latest patch for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, version 1.1.2, reportedly stops you from duplicating items with a well-known glitch.

Zelda players have been enjoying a glitch that allows them to duplicate items with a bow, a few arrows, and the Fuse ability. When performed on high-value items, like Diamonds, it allows you to make a huge profit.

The patch notes for this version were released by Nintendo but don’t explicitly say that you won’t be able to glitch items anymore. It just says that “several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.”

Players began to note online that the duplication glitch wasn’t working after they downloaded the update. It was tested and confirmed by the team at Polygon.

It was generally safe to assume that Nintendo would patch it out once they found the cause. If you want to keep the duplication going, you just need to abstain from downloading the update. However, you’ll miss out on any improvements or other bug fixes that Nintendo makes in this update and future ones. Of course, you could always just duplicate more Diamonds than you could ever need and download the patch afterwards.

Source: Polygon