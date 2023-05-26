Nothing Phone (2) to launch in July with Snapdragon 8-Gen-1 chipset

We already know that Nothing’s upcoming Phone (2) will be a flagship device, unlike its predecessor, which is mid-range at best.

Through Carl Pei himself, we know that the Nothing Phone (2) will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-Gen-1 chipset, a much-needed upgrade from the Phone (1)’s Snapdragon 778G processor.

There has been a lot of discussion ever since we announced that Phone (2) will have a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset. Well here's some news – it’s going to be the premium-tier powerhouse Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. A clear upgrade from Phone (1). Let’s talk about the key differences👇 pic.twitter.com/l5NwCxDAVa — Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 18, 2023

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 also brings other benefits to the Phone (2), such as better network connectivity, longer battery life and enhanced camera capabilities. Pei said that the Phone (2) can record 4K videos at 60fps and support Raw HDR mode for more dynamic photos. The chip also supports advanced AI features and gaming enhancements.

Thanks to the upgraded chipset, we know that the Phone (2) will be more battery efficient than its predecessor. In an interview with Forbes last week, via Gizmodo, Carl Pei hinted at a bigger battery than the Phone (1), likely to be 4,700mAh.

When asked if Glyphs would make a comeback with the Phone (2), Pei did not confirm or deny the possibility. Pei also didn’t offer any other spec-related information about the upcoming device. However, he did reveal that the device should see a global release, including in the U.S., sometime in July.

To keep up with updates regarding the Phone (2), click here.

Source: Forbes Via: Gizmodo