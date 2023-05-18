Nothing Phone (2) to offer performance, affordability with old 8-Gen-1 chipset

We’ve previously speculated that the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) will run on a Snapdragon 8-Gen-2 chipset, however, that has been proven false.

On Thursday, May 18th, former OnePlus co-founder and Nothing CEO Carl Pei revealed information about the upcoming device’s performance, adding that the Phone (2) will run on the last-gen Snapdragon 8-Gen-1 and offer a huge boost in speed and efficiency over the previous model.

However, flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and the OnePlus 11 series will still offer better performance than Nothing’s upcoming flagship, thanks to the current-gen Snapdragon 8-Gen-2 chipset.

There has been a lot of discussion ever since we announced that Phone (2) will have a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset. Well here's some news – it’s going to be the premium-tier powerhouse Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. A clear upgrade from Phone (1). Let’s talk about the key differences👇 pic.twitter.com/l5NwCxDAVa — Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 18, 2023

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is a flagship chipset that powers some of the best Android phones of 2022. It offers an 80 percent improvement in performance and a 50 percent improvement in power efficiency compared to the Snapdragon 778G that runs the Phone 1. “Initial tests show that app opening speed on Phone (2) is TWICE as fast compared to Phone (1),” wrote Pei.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 also brings other benefits to the Phone 2, such as better network connectivity, longer battery life, and enhanced camera capabilities. Pei says that the Phone 2 will be able to record 4K videos at 60fps and support Raw HDR mode for more dynamic photos. The chip also supports advanced AI features and gaming enhancements.

By choosing the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 over the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Nothing is aiming to strike a balance between performance and affordability. The Phone 2 is expected to launch at a competitive price point and reach more markets than the Phone 1, including the U.S. and likely Canada.

