Here’s the new content coming to Amazon Luna in June 2023

Amazon has revealed in a blog post what new content you can expect to arrive on Amazon Luna, its cloud gaming streaming service, in June 2023.

Just two games are being added to the catalogue:

Perish

Haven

Amazon Luna costs $12.99 per month. Unlike Prime Gaming, it’s not included in an Amazon Prime subscription. If you do own Prime Gaming, though, you can also play an additional selection of games that change monthly.

For June 2023, they are:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Citizen Sleeper

Monster Harvest

SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition

A full list of free games available to claim through Amazon Prime Gaming in June 2023 can be found here. To see the games that were added last month, click here.

Source: Amazon