Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Luna in May 2023

Amazon has revealed what’s coming to its Luna game streaming service in May.
These five games will join the Luna+ catalogue:
- Retro Classix: Breakthru
- Retro Classix: Express Raider
- Retro Classix: Super Real Darwin
- Retro Classix: Wizard Fire
- Tormented Souls
Luna+ costs $12.99/month.
Additionally, here are the four games that will be offered at no additional cost in May to Prime members:
- Lego DC Super-Villains
- Overcooked!
- Resident Evil 2
- Time on Frog Island
These Prime Gaming titles can be played through Luna without a Luna+ membership.
Luna launched in Canada last month and allows users to stream dozen of games through Amazon’s cloud network. Besides a Luna+ membership, the service also offers subscriptions for:
- Ubisoft+ Mulit-Access ($22.99/month) — dozens of games from Ubisoft’s catalogue, including Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Beyond Good & Evil and Watch Dogs: Legion
- Jackbox Games ($6.49/month) — includes every Jackbox party game (Quiplash, Trivia Murder Party, Drawful and more)
Image credit: PQube
Source: Amazon