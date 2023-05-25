What to do with your data before you die [Tech Effect Episode 1]

MobileSyrup’s video direction is changing this year with a new show called ‘The Tech Effect.’

This project focuses less on gear/gadget reviews and, instead, explores broader, more significant topics and concepts. The first of several upcoming episodes is ‘Tech after Death.’

If you’ve wondered what you should do with all your digital data before you pass away, this episode is for you. It includes useful tips for staying organized, what gear to use and several app recommendations for storing important data like memories and stories.

If you liked the episode and want to try 'Here After AI,' you can check it out here. We also have a link to our recommended SSD here.

This project is in part funded by Ontario Creates.