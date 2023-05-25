IT issue caused Air Canada to delay takeoffs at several airports

Air Canada is warning customers to check the status of their flights after an IT issue caused the airline to ground flights Thursday morning.

According to CTV News, a problem with its communicator system impacted flights at multiple airports. “[This is]one of the systems that we use to communicate with aircraft and monitor operational performance,” the airline told the publication.

“We continue to recover from this morning’s IT issue and temporary ground stop program,” the company tweeted.

It’s unclear what caused the technical issue and if a cyber security issue was at play.

We continue to recover from this morning's IT issue and temporary ground stop program. Check that your flight is on time before going to the airport at https://t.co/j6Q9rcq8zw. Thank you for your understanding — Air Canada (@AirCanada) May 25, 2023

Image credit: Air Canada

Source: Air Canada Via: CTV News