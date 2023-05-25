Google invites users to test its new AI-powered Search features

Google is inviting a select group of users to test out its new Search Generative Experience, a feature that uses artificial intelligence to enhance search results.

The Mountain View, California-based company announced the Search AI feature during its I/O developer conference earlier this month. The feature is part of Google Labs, a program that allows users to test experimental products and features from Google.

According to Google, it aims to “take some of the work out of searching” by helping users explore new topics, discover different perspectives, and accomplish tasks more easily.

Today we’re opening sign-ups to Search Labs for U.S. English users, and we’ll expand availability over time. Tap the Labs icon in the latest version of the Google app or Chrome desktop to join the waitlist or go to https://t.co/BfJ8KhzzYz. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/GR9EtUxhHo — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

The feature uses generative AI to analyze complex queries and provide relevant information, tips, and suggestions. For example, it can help users learn about different aspects of a topic, find answers to specific questions, or compare products and prices.

Users with access to the upgraded Search would be greeted with a new search results page with more detailed information on their search.

Google says that the Search Generative Experience is still in development and will be updated and improved based on user feedback. The feature is currently available only in the U.S. and requires the Google app or Chrome desktop browser. Users who have joined the Google Labs Waitlist will receive an email if they are selected to participate in the testing.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google