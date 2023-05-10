Google introduces generative AI to its search engine

At Google I/O, the company announced new generative AI features to its trademark search engine.

This feature will be available in Labs and rolling out in the coming weeks.

Today we’re opening sign-ups to Search Labs for U.S. English users, and we’ll expand availability over time. Tap the Labs icon in the latest version of the Google app or Chrome desktop to join the waitlist or go to https://t.co/BfJ8KhzzYz. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/GR9EtUxhHo — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Users will be greeted with a new search results page with more detailed information on their search.

This also includes Google’s new AI Snapshot, which gives users links to find out more about specific searches. This will provide more information than the traditional page glance.

This new search engine upgrade is set to be the company’s new ‘jumping off point’ for all inquiries.

With our new generative AI experience in Search, you’ll get even more from a single search. You’ll be able to quickly make sense of information with an AI-powered snapshot, pointers to explore more and natural ways to ask. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/jgzz97DzEv — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Generative AI makes searching on Google smarter, faster, and more detailed from the first request. Users can even ask the new AI Snapshot for follow-ups and next questions in the new conversational mode.

Image credit: Google (screenshot)