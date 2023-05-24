Big gaming event heads to Alberta this summer

After having fully recovered from the slew of Canadian gaming events a few weeks ago, we’re now looking ahead to another in July.

Enter Alberta’s Game Discovery Expo (GDX), a large gaming conference in Edmonton organized by Interactive Arts Alberta. With an expected 40,000-plus attendees, Interactive Arts Alberta says GDX is the largest celebration of games and games culture in Canada.

From July 19th to 23rd, attendees can expect the following programming:

Two-day professional development conference (July 19th and 20th)

Three-day gaming exhibition (July 21st to 23rd)

AI/ML + Games Summit (featuring experts from the University of Alberta and more)

International Game Developers Association (IGDA) mentorship cafe

And more

Additionally, Interactive Arts Alberta has started confirming some of the guests, which include Blizzard Entertainment’s Osama Dorias, DreamHack Festivals America and founder and president of Latinx in Gaming Cristina Amaya and University of Alberta assistant professor Matthew Guzdial. More guests will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Admission starts at $100 for students and $150 for general attendees. More information on GDX 2023, including where to buy tickets, can be found here.

Image credit: Interactive Arts Alberta