Anker charging accessories are up to 35 percent off

How about some new deals from Anker today that will help you charge your devices on the go. These deals are up to 35 percent off and range from cables, portable chargers, plugs and power stations.
- Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station for $89.99 (save 33%)
- Anker 5000mAh Foldable Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger for $54.99 (save 21%)
- Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable for $19.59 (save 30%)
- Anker 543 USB C to USB C Cable for $19.99 (save 33%)
- Anker GanPrime 65W Charging Station for $64.99 (save 32%)
- Anker USB C Hub, PowerExpand+ 11-in-1 USB C Hub Adapter for $89.99 (save 31%)
- Anker Powerline+ II Lightning Cable (10ft) for $18.84 (save 35%)
- Anker Thunderbolt 4 Cable 2.3 ft for $34.99 (save 30%)
- Anker Power Strip with USB C for $34.99 (save 24%)Z
- Anker Triple Display Docking Station for $255.99 (save 20%)
- Anker 737 MagGo Charger (3-in-1 Station) for $149.99 (save 25%)
- Anker USB C Charger 47W for $37.99 (save 24%)
- Anker 7-Port USB 3.0 Data Hub with 36W Power Adapter for $51.99 (save 20%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada