Apple is reportedly partnering with Nike to sell Ted Lasso branded merch on its website

Apple is believed to be partnering with Nike on a new line of Ted Lasso apparel. As the third season of the critically acclaimed series draws to a close, fans can expect to find branded apparel directly via the online Apple store.

Apple and Nike are no strangers to one another. The Cupertino company has often partnered with Apple across its health and wellness products and services, including the Apple Watch. However, Apple’s partnership with Nike extends into apparel as well.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman claims that Apple and Nike are planning to release a Ted Lasso merch line. Products are said to range from $35 USD (roughly $47 CAD) and above. While Nike has been selling Ted Lasso x AFC Richmond apparel for some time, this will be the first time the gear is available through Apple directly. Warner Bros. has also sold branded apparel for the hit TV show.

According to Gurman’s PowerUp newsletter, the apparel will hit the virtual storefront as early as June. Once available, fans of the series can purchase shirts, sweaters, and other branded clothing from the storefront. Additionally, Apple Store retail locations will include QR codes customers can scan to order online.

The third season of Ted Lasso concludes on May 31st. It’s not yet known whether it will serve as a season finale or a conclusive finale. If so, the episode wraps up the award-winning series. Showrunner and star of the series Jason Sudeikis has previously suggested that the story indeed ends in this coming episode.

If the creative team does choose to walk away from the series, Apple would be smart to continue capitalizing on its premiere series for its streaming service. Since its debut, Ted Lasso has won four Emmy Awards, including back-to-back awards in 2021 and 2022 for the ‘Outstanding Comedy Series’.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $8.99 per month. You can catch up on the third season of Ted Lasso ahead of its finale.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Bloomberg