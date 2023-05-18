SaskTel bringing 5G access to Mosaic Stadium

SaskTel says its 5G network will be ready at Mosaic Stadium in time for the 2023 football season.

This will allow customers to access hyper-fast data speeds throughout the area.

“This season, SaskTel customers can enjoy our cutting-edge 5G wireless network and share the truly unique experience of catching a Rider game, live and in-person, at Mosaic Stadium,” Doug Burnett, the company’s president and CEO, said.

The upgrades will also lead to 5G coverage for Confederation Park and enhancement for select Wi-Fi and 4G LTE wireless networks.

The deployment is part of the company’s plan to invest over $1.6 billion in capital across Saskatchewan over the next five years.

Attendees must be SaskTel customers and have a 5G capable device in order to access the network at Mosaic Stadium.

The news follows the company’s other 5G expansions, which have brought the network to several communities, including Weyburn and Yorkton.

