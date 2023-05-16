SaskTel brings 5G to Estevan, Weyburn and Yorkton

SaskTel has started to roll out its 5G network to three of Saskatchewan’s largest cities as it continues to expand its 5G presence.

Parts of Estevan, Weyburn, and Yorkton now have access to the network. The telecom company says 5G will be available to a majority of the three cities by the end of March 2024.

SaskTel’s 5G network has data speeds up to 1.2Gbps. The company says this speed will increase as the network matures, leading to larger capacity and ultra-low latency.

“As we lean into a more connected future, SaskTel’s 5G network will provide our customers with extremely fast data speeds, and real-time connectivity that will make day to day activities easier while also helping to unlock the potential of innovative smart technologies,” Doug Burnett, SaskTel’s president and CEO, said.

SakTel’s 5G expansion has also brought the service to several other areas, including Swift Current, Lumsden and the Battlefords.

Image credit: City of Yorkton

Source: SaskTel