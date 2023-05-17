Rogers outage impacting customers in central Ontario

Rogers says customers in Alliston, Bolton, Orillia, Caledon, and Orangeville are experiencing a service outage.

This is impacting TV, internet and home phone services. Downdetector shows a spike in outage reports after 12pm.

“Our teams are aware and already hard at work to get your services back up and running as soon as possible,” the company said in a forum post. “We know how important it is to stay connected and are sorry for the interruption.”

Hi there, we are aware of a service interruption in Alliston, Bolton, Orillia, Caledon, and Orangeville. Our technical teams are currently working as quickly as possible to resolve the matter. We can set up outage notifications for you, we're just a DM away! ^cb — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) May 17, 2023

It’s unclear if the outage is due to a system failure or vandalism.

The news follows two outages from Bell, both of which are due to vandalism.

MobileSyrup will provide more information once it’s available.