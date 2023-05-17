Koodo changes plans again, launches $62/25GB and $67/30GB promos

What a day for Koodo.

The Telus flanker brand rolled out a $55/mo 50GB plan matching the plan that Virgin Plus stopped offering earlier today. Then Koodo pulled the $55/50GB plan. Now it has two new promotions on its website that are… not great.

Koodo now lists a $62/mo 25GB and a $67/mo 30GB plan on its website sporting the ‘Promotion’ label. These plans are basically the same as the $62 and $67 plans Koodo had before but with 10GB more data.

Moreover, Koodo’s website now lists the $39/20GB promotion that the provider previously ended on May 15th.

All three promo plans now sport an end date of May 23rd, 2023. The $39/20GB promo is not available on the Tab.

While the new promotional plans are better than what Koodo typically offers, they’re not as good as the $55/50GB plan Koodo keeps teasing customers with. Moreover, I think that $39/20GB plan is a lot better value than the $62/25GB plan.

You can view the offers here.