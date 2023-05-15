fbpx
Amazon Fire TV Sticks are up to 40 percent off

Ian Hardy
May 15, 20236:37 AM EDT 3 comments

Now that the Leafs are out, yet again. Perhaps it’s time to reconnect with some good shows or movies. Check out these deals on Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks – now on sale for up to 40 percent off.

Here are the deals:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

