Elevation Pictures announces special screening of BlackBerry on opening weekend

The film starring Glenn Howerton and Jay Baruchel releases on May 12th

Luke Mandato
May 12, 20232:24 PM EDT 1 comment
Jay Baruchel as Mike Lazaridis and Glenn Howerton as Jim Balsillie in BlackBerry

Torontonians will have a chance to see a special screening of the new BlackBerry movie on opening weekend, as announced on Twitter by the film’s distributor, Elevation Pictures.

According to Elevation Pictures, On May 13th, tickets to a special screening of BlackBerry will be available through Cineplex. Following the film, there will be an in-person Q&A with director Matt Johnson.

The movie follows the rise and fall of BlackBerry and the company’s history throughout the BlackBerry mobile phone line. It stars Glenn Howerton, Jay Baruchel and Rich Sommer, among others, and was released on May 12th in Canada.

The screening will take place on May 13th at 6:50pm ET at the Scotiabank Cineplex located at 259 Richmond St W in Toronto.

Tickets can be booked on Cineplex’s website here. Seats look to be going fast, so be sure to hurry to catch all of the drama and Matt Johnson’s in-person talk.

For a closer look at the film BlackBerry, follow this link.

Image credit: Elevation

Source: @Elevation_Pics

