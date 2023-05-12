COVID-19 exposure notifications end for many Apple users in the U.S.

On May 11th, 2023, United States President Joe Biden ended the COVID-19 public health emergency. Americans across the country began to receive alerts from their Apple devices, informing them that their local health authority turned off exposure notifications support.

The message from Apple says: “Your iPhone is no longer logging nearby devices and will not be able to notify you of possible exposures.” There may be an additional message from the user’s local health authority as well.

The ability for health authorities to stop supporting the exposure notifications feature only came in the iOS 16.4 update this past March.

9to5Mac has reported messages about ending exposure notifications coming from Apple devices in New York, Nevada, and Washington so far. It’s not clear yet whether every American health authority will stop supporting them.

Canada’s exposure notification app, COVID Alert, was shut down in June 2022.

Via: 9to5Mac