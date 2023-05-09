Musk says Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Package will get end-to-end AI in upcoming update

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) package is set to receive a major upgrade with the introduction of end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI) in its FSD Beta v12, as shared by Electrek.

FSD Beta already employs AI neural nets for its perception systems, which allows the vehicle to detect its environment. However, for decision-making and driving input, such as steering, braking, and accelerating, Tesla currently relies on regular programming.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had previously stated that AI would not be necessary for this part of the process. But, in a recent comment regarding the upcoming FSD Beta v11.4 update, Musk hinted at an upcoming v12 update that will include “end-to-end AI.”

“Arguably, v11.4 should be v12.0, as there are so many major improvements. v12 is reserved for when FSD is end-to-end AI, from images in to steering, brakes & acceleration out.”

Musk has not provided a timeline for the release of the update yet. However, Tesla has started expanding the release of v11.4 beyond its internal fleet. Musk recently stated that he believes Tesla can achieve “full autonomy” this year.

However, it remains unclear what he means by this.

Source: Electrek