CRTC will give companies three months to negotiate MVNO agreements

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) says companies will have 90 days to negotiate access agreements for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).

The Commission introduced its initial outline in 2021 to allow regional cellphone providers to expand their services across Canada by sharing the networks of larger cellphone companies.

The 90-day deadline follows a lengthy ruling the Commission published in October 2022 detailing spectrum holding requirements, access to 5G, and several other topics.

The CRTC believes its regulatory measures will limit dominant wireless carriers’ market power and promote variety and affordability for Canadians.

Several providers have received approval from the CRTC to register as MVNOs, including ISP Telecom Inc. and Sugar Mobile, according to the Commission’s website.

