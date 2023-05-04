Samsung Galaxy S23 FE rumoured to feature a significant camera upgrade

Samsung’s previous Fan Edition (FE) devices provided users with a more affordable, albeit stripped-down version of the company’s best smartphone offerings. However, if Samsung opts to continue its Fan Edition offerings, the Galaxy S23 FE is rumoured to feature an upgraded camera similar to that of the Galaxy S23.

Previous Fan Edition models were not lacking in the camera department but wouldn’t be considered equal to the company’s higher-end devices. For example, the Galaxy S20 FE and S21 FE shared the same 12-megapixel main sensor, but the more expensive equivalents boasted a 64-megapixel primary camera.

There has not been an official confirmation that Samsung will continue with the Fan Edition line, but leaks and rumours indicating a potential Galaxy S23 FE release have surfaced. A recent leak from Galaxy Club hints that the S23 FE would feature a 50-megapixel main camera.

If the rumours are true, the next Fan Edition model will house a camera that rivals the full-price Galaxy S23’s and S23+’s shooter. This could be great for smartphone photographers looking to save some cash.

Despite a possible camera upgrade, users will still likely have to deal with some of the downgraded features that are to be expected with a more budget-friendly smartphone. These could include the lack of a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and a plastic back rather than the premium glass rear featured in higher-end Galaxy devices.

If the South Korean tech giant follows through with the Galaxy S23 FE’s release, it likely won’t arrive until late 2023.

For more of what users could expect from another Fan Edition model, check out our Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review.

Source: Galaxy Club Via: Android Police