Ayaneo 2S handheld PC to launch with Ryzen 7000 series

Handheld gaming PC maker Ayaneo is currently working on the successor to its original Ayaneo 2. The company recently streamed a product showcase on YouTube, where it confirmed the use of AMD’s new 7000 series chips.

Outside of the Ayaneo 2S, the company announced that the new AMD tech will make its way into the upcoming Ayaneo Geek 1S, Ayaneo Slide, and Ayaneo Air Plus models.

The company also pledges free hardware upgrades for existing customers, though nothing looks to be set in stone yet. Upgraded cooling and speaker units will also apparently be on offer for select older devices.

The Ayaneo 2S is expected to appear on the crowdfunding site Indiegogo by the end of the month.

Image source: Indiegogo

Source: Ayaneo Via: The Verge