TikTok may soon let users create unique AI-generated avatars

Popular social media platform TikTok is said to be developing a new feature that will enable users to create artificial intelligence (AI)-generated profile pictures.

The news comes from social media consultant Matt Navarra, who shared screenshots and a video of the tool with The Verge.

The feature, which will be integrated directly into the TikTok app, produces user headshots from a minimum of three to a maximum of ten photos that users submit. Users would also reportedly be able to select between two to five styles for their AI-generated image.

TikTok’s AI Avatars tool can only be used once per day You need to upload 3-10 photos of yourself It will generate up to 30 avatars pic.twitter.com/XDXOtx4wVe — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 25, 2023

According to Navarra, TikTok will delete all uploaded images and AI-generated avatars from its servers in a “short period of time.” Further, TikTok will allow users to run the AI avatar generator only once per day, and it takes the generator a “couple of minutes” to generate your avatar. Once ready, users can download them, set them as their profile picture, or post them to their TikTok story.

This feature is likely to be popular with TikTok users who want to create unique and creative avatars of themselves. However, TikTok is yet to comment on this feature’s development officially. It’s currently unknown if and when the feature will be available within TikTok.

Source: @MattNavarra Via: The Verge