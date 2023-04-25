Samsung’s next Z Flip might come with a new always on display

Samsung might be updating its always-on display technology, according to reputable Twitter leaker @Revegnus. According to this latest rumour, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature iPhone 14 Pro-inspired always-on display.

Samsung phones have featured always-on screens dating as far back as 2015’s Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge. While Apple only introduced its own always-on display last year, the company did so in a less conventional way.

By default, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max always-on display dims the entire lock screen. On the other hand, Android solutions typically feature a black screen with minimal text, while Apple embraces the dimmed wallpaper look.

Exclusive: Z Flip 5 will have AOD like iPhone 14 Pro pic.twitter.com/XeK2BOJTV8 — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) April 24, 2023

Apple’s implementation proved controversial, with the company eventually giving users the option to revert to a more Android-like experience. Now, it looks like Samsung is looking to give its users a splash of iPhone flavour in return.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is shaping up to be a welcome upgrade over the previous generation. The product is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Watch 6 this summer.

