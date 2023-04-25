The Office is coming to Crave in Canada in May 2023

All nine seasons of the U.S. version of The Office are coming to Crave on May 1st.

Bell announced the news as part of its larger breakdown of new May content. The beloved NBC sitcom has been a staple on Netflix for years, with the streamer paying millions to retain the rights. However, NBC paid half a billion dollars to pull the series from Netflix to stream on its own Peacock platform in 2021. In Canada, where Peacock isn’t available, The Office has continued to stream on Netflix.

However, Crave won’t become the exclusive Canadian home of The Office in May as it has for some other popular sitcoms like Friends. MobileSyrup can confirm the series will also remain on Netflix past May 1st.

This wouldn’t be the first time a series has streamed on multiple platforms. Last year, the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale was released on Crave as usual in addition to Amazon’s Prime Video.

Image credit: NBC

Update: 25/04/2023 at 4:37pm ET — Updated with information regarding the series’ availability on Netflix.