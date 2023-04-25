Peloton launches its rental program in Canada

Peloton is bringing its rental program, which includes the Peloton Bike or Bike+, to Canada after a spell of success in the US market in 2022.

The move is an effort to provide Canadians with a more affordable and flexible option for indoor workouts, allowing users to test out Peloton bikes without the need for a long-term commitment.

Canadians in select provinces will now be able to rent month-to-month with the original Peloton Bike starting at $129/month and the Peloton Bike+ for $169/month. Both rental prices also include a $250 one-time set-up fee. The Peloton Bike+ differs from the original by featuring a larger, rotating screen and optional automatic resistance control for live classes, along with additional features.

Both monthly fees include the cost of a Peloton membership, giving users access to the company’s entire collection of live and on-demand classes. The classes span 14 different fitness styles, such as strength, cycling, yoga and meditation.

The Peloton Rental program is available now in all regions that the company currently delivers in Canada. The program also allows participants to choose whether or not they wish to continue renting or buy out their Bike/Bike+ during the rental period.

