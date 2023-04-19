Upcoming WhatsApp update will tweak user’s About section

The popular WhatsApp messaging service is no stranger to user interface adjustments.

While the About section has previously allowed for more than one line of text, everything past the first line would get cut off when viewing contacts in list form. The update will now provide an extra line of text for increased visibility.

The latest update is now available for those enrolled in the WhatsApp beta program. The build is version 2.23.8.25, and can be installed through the Google Play Store.

The Meta-owned company has provided a number of other updates so far this year, including voice status updates and status emoji reactions.

The extra line of text will first appear to a smaller group of beta testers before rolling out to everyone in the program, according to WABetaInfo.

Source: Android Police via WABetaInfo