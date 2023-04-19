Reddit to possibly pull the plug on free third party apps

Reddit has a long tradition of providing support for third-party apps, allowing users to engage with the platform using alternate clients such as Apollo, Infinity, and Relay.

The social media platform also provides a Reddit Premium subscription, which removes ads on its first-party client, among other perks.

Many third parties have circumvented the subscription model by providing a one-time payment to remove ads in their apps. Now, however, it looks like Reddit will begin charging developers for access to its API.

In a post on r/reddit, the company outlines a number of updates to its terms. It appears these changes are an effort to reduce lost revenue that third-party apps result in.

Though the details are not yet finalized, developers may be required to shift to a paid subscription model of their own in the near future.

Apollo app developer Christian Selig took to r/apolloapp to describe some of the clarifications he has since received from officials.

Discussions with other app developers are currently ongoing.

