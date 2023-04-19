fbpx
Reddit to possibly pull the plug on free third party apps

The company has announced plans to make changes to its terms and API, which will affect developers

John Kanellakos
Apr 19, 20238:13 PM EDT 0 comments
Reddit has a long tradition of providing support for third-party apps, allowing users to engage with the platform using alternate clients such as Apollo, Infinity, and Relay.

The social media platform also provides a Reddit Premium subscription, which removes ads on its first-party client, among other perks.

Many third parties have circumvented the subscription model by providing a one-time payment to remove ads in their apps. Now, however, it looks like Reddit will begin charging developers for access to its API.

In a post on r/reddit, the company outlines a number of updates to its terms. It appears these changes are an effort to reduce lost revenue that third-party apps result in.

An Update Regarding Reddit’s API
by u/KeyserSosa in reddit

Though the details are not yet finalized, developers may be required to shift to a paid subscription model of their own in the near future.

Apollo app developer Christian Selig took to r/apolloapp to describe some of the clarifications he has since received from officials.

📣 Had a few calls with Reddit today about the announced Reddit API changes that they’re putting into place, and inside is a breakdown of the changes and how they’ll affect Apollo and third party apps going forward. Please give it a read and share your thoughts!
by u/iamthatis in apolloapp

Discussions with other app developers are currently ongoing.

Header image credit: Reddit

Source: Reddit via 9to5Google

