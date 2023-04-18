Instagram finally lets users add five links to their profiles

Instagram is (finally) removing a feature that restricted users to one link on their profile page.

The company has increased that figure to five, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. “[It’s] probably one of the most requested features we’ve had,” he said through his broadcast channel.

The company has been relatively slow in implementing the feature, allowing for the surprise of external services like Linktree, which allows users to link to multiple websites on one page.

Here’s how to access the feature:

Tap ‘Edit profile’

Click ‘Links’

Select ‘Add external link’

Drag and drop links in the order you want them to appear

All users, including creators and business accounts, can access the feature.

Source: Instagram Via: Engadget