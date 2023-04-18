Pixel 7a may see $50 price increase over Pixel 6a in the U.S.

We’re deep into Pixel leak season now, and with Google I/O just around the corner, there are several rumours roaming the internet. One of the latest Pixel 7a rumours relates to price, claiming the phone will cost $50 more in the United States.

Until now, rumours have largely pointed to the Pixel 7a having the same launch price as Google’s Pixel 6a, which costs $599 CAD in Canada and $449 USD in the U.S.

According to 9to5Google, the Pixel 7a will cost $499 USD.

The publication also notes that the Pixel 7a will be available to purchase starting May 10th, as Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech previously leaked. However, 9to5 says the 7a won’t be available in-store until May 11th.

As for why the price is going up, there are a few obvious culprits. Rumours and leaks indicate the Pixel 7a will get a handful of improvements this year, including a 90Hz screen (finally), an improved camera sensor (possibly 64-megapixels) and more. It’s also going to run on the Tensor G2 chip, same as Google’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

While these are all welcome additions, they also likely increase the cost of making the phone and, in turn, mean Google might charge more. Coupled with rumours that Google will keep the Pixel 6a in the lineup rather than discontinuing the phone like with previous models, it’d make sense for Google to incorporate a significant price delta.

As for what the Pixel 7a will cost in Canada, well, the best we can offer is an estimation. The Pixel 6a costs $449 USD and $599 CAD — assuming Google maintains that price difference for the U.S. and Canadian Pixel 7a, we could see a $649 CAD price tag. Google could push it higher too, though I think a $699 Pixel 7a would be coming in too close to the Pixel 7 (especially since Google keeps putting the 7 on sale for $599).

Source: 9to5Google