Sonos and Google set to meet in court this May amid patent dispute

A three-year-long feud between Sonos and Google could be winding down, with both companies set to meet in court on May 8th over a still-active patent dispute.

The upcoming trial stems from accusations from Sonos that Google devices such as Nest and Chromecast infringed on Sonos-owned patents. According to Thurrot, a federal judge ruled after a mixed verdict that both Sonos and Google must meet in court this May, with the trial looking to bring up two patents the judge deemed meaningful for the case.

Two patents in Sonos’s claim have already been deemed invalid, according to Reuters, leaving two other patent claims from the audio company and Google’s counterclaims left to be settled on May 8th.

The judge’s ruling for a set trial date looks to end the ongoing feud between the companies, which started when Sonos filed a lawsuit against Google in 2020. The Sonos patent infringement ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission in January of 2022 went against Google, which resulted in the tech giant being required to stop selling imported products that infringe on the Sonos patents.

Not taking kindly to Sonos’s actions, Google responded with its own lawsuit directed at the audio company in August of 2022 over its then-new ‘Voice Control.’ Google stated that the counter-claim was a result of “an aggressive and misleading campaign against our products, at the expense of our shared customers.”

An attempt to end the ongoing finger-pointing will take place on May 8th, with both companies ordered to appear in court once again.

Source: Thurrot Via: Android Central