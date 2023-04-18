Google Canada discounts Pixels by up to $200

Google Canada currently has a sale on its Pixel phones, offering $100 or $200 off.

The Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 6a are all discounted right now. It’s worth noting Pixels are also on sale at Amazon.

The discounts make for some pretty solid savings, though with Google I/O and the rumoured Pixel 7a just around the corner, it’s tough to say whether the deals are worth it.

The Pixel 7a is rumoured to be around the price (or slightly more than) the Pixel 6a, so before you grab one of these phones, it’s probably worth considering whether you’d like to save $200 and get the 6a now, get the 7a at launch, or get the Pixel 7 now for roughly the same cost as the 7a at launch.

You can check out the deals here.