Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gets yet another delay

Those excited about the upcoming release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have to wait a little bit longer for the game — again.

Rocksteady Studios has announced that the game’s launch date is moving from May 26th to February 2nd, 2024.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was initially slated for a release in 2022 before being moved to May 26th, 2023. The launch was then delayed to a later date in the year, before finally being announced that it would drop on February 2nd, 2024. The most recent announcement marks two changes in the same year and three moves in total since the title’s inception.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was a major point of interest in Sony’s State of Play event in February. Players were able to experience the gameplay up close for the first time, resulting in mixed opinions. Some of the less positive feedback may have inspired an additional delay to the game’s launch.

Rocksteady announced that the title would be delayed another nine months in order to “work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players.” Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier tweeted that the delay was made to polish the game’s existing elements, rather than change anything major.

As of right now, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to release on February 2nd, 2024, but keep your fingers crossed just in case.

Image credit: Rocksteady Studios

Source: @suicidesquadRS Via: The Verge