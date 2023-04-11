PlayStation to hold State of Play focused entirely on Final Fantasy XVI

PlayStation has announced a new State of Play dedicated entirely to Final Fantasy XVI.

The presentation will take place on Thursday, April 13th at 2pm PT/5pm ET and feature “more than 20 minutes” of new gameplay from the highly-anticipated Square Enix RPG. Those interested in tuning in can do so via PlayStation’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

It makes sense that PlayStation and Square Enix have partnered on this special State of Play. For one, it marks the first single-player Final Fantasy effort from Square Enix’s Creative Business Unit III, the celebrated studio behind the beloved Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn and its expansions. It’s also one of the only games that have been developed exclusively for PS5, whereas many others, like God of War Ragnarök and Horizon Forbidden West, have also come to PS4.

Set in the divided world of Valisthea, Final Fantasy XVI follows a young man named Clive who sets out of a revenge quest after his kingdom is destroyed. Notably, the story hails from Kazutoyo Maehiro, the writer of FFXIV‘s acclaimed Heavensward campaign. On top of that, Devil May Cry designer Ryota Suzuki serves as battle designer, giving the game an added level of action credibility.

Final Fantasy XVI will release exclusively on PS5 on June 22nd.

The last State of Play was held in February and featured a variety of games, including Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter VI and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Image credit: Square Enix

Source: PlayStation