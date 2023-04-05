Canada’s Privacy Commissioner investigating ChatGPT

The popular AI chatbot ChatGPT is facing a new round of scrutiny, and this time it’s coming from Canada’s privacy watchdog.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada says it has launched an investigation into the company that runs ChatGPT, OpenAI, following a complaint alleging the company is collecting and using personal information without user consent.

“AI technology and its effects on privacy is a priority for my Office,” Philippe Dufresne, Canada’s Privacy Commissioner, said in a press release. “We need to keep up with — and stay ahead of — fast-moving technological advances, and that is one of my key focus areas as Commissioner.”

Sam Altman currently serves as OpenAI’s CEO, but a number of players are responsible for its founding, including Elon Musk.

This isn’t the first time the company has faced pushback from government organizations. Italy recently outright banned ChatGPT.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada