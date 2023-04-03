Samsung Galaxy S23, S22 April security patch expected to release April 12

Canadian Samsung users will have to wait a bit to get the latest Samsung security update. Both the S23 series and S22 series will receive the April security update on April 12th, according to the Rogers OS Upgrade Schedule.

According to SamMobile, the S23 series’ update will come with various camera performance and behaviour improvements. The publication indicates that the devices will get an update to improve their autofocus, faster Gallery operations while deleting images that were just clicked, improved sharpness in video capture and improvements to the ultrawide camera in low-light conditions.

The update should also fix a bug that caused a green line to appear in some images. The handsets will also have improved video stabilization in full HD 60fps and low-light conditions.

Further, the update fixes image quality issues when Night Mode is off.

Alongside these patches, the update will include fixes for vulnerabilities similar to other Android security updates. Google hasn’t revealed the monthly security update yet, so we’re waiting to see what vulnerabilities have been fixed with this patch.

Even if you’re not with Rogers, expect the security patch to arrive around that date.

Image credit: SamMobile

Source: Rogers OS Upgrade Schedule, SamMobile