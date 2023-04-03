Save up to 25 percent on Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Following up from last weeks fire sale is yet another round of discounts on Amazon’s popular streaming sticks.

If you’re in the market for a new device in your house, check out these deals on the Fire TV Sticks.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and the Fire TV Stick 4K are both streaming devices from Amazon that provide access to a variety of streaming services and enable users to watch TV shows and movies. The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is a compact streaming device that connects to your TV’s HDMI port and the internet, offering access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and others.

It includes a remote with Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa, which lets you control your TV with voice commands and search for content across multiple services. The Fire TV Stick 4K provides similar functionality, but also supports 4K Ultra HD streaming and features a more powerful processor, making it suitable for more demanding applications.

Source: Amazon Canada