Google details new search features to help users verify information

Google has detailed new ways for users to find out where information is coming from in search.

A new blog post from the company unveils several features that will help users fact-check results or verify the authenticity of the information.

The first new addition is called ‘About this result’ and aims to help acquaint users with information sources. The feature was first introduced in 2021 and is moving from beta to stable release in search across all platforms.

Users can access About this result by clicking/tapping the three-dot icon next to a search result. About this result offers a short description of the website along with quick links to additional information about things like privacy settings and explainers for how Google search works.

Another change Google is making the ‘About this page’ section easier to access by placing it higher in search results. The section includes a website’s description of itself alongside reviews and other mentions of the website.

Google is also launching a feature called ‘Perspectives’ that aims to highlight multiple perspectives on a topic from various reputable sources, though it’s going to be U.S.-only when it debuts.

Finally, Google plans to add content advisories for results the company has low confidence in. This can apply to emerging topics, such as searchers for news about a recent natural disaster, as well as for topics that are obscure.

You can learn more about these new search changes here.