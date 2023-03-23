Hologram inventions from Proto secures Canadian patent

The Canadian Intellectual Property Office has granted Proto a patent for its holographic devices and methods.

The company is responsible for creating a communications platform that displays individuals through holographs. It offers a self-contained, cloud-based device that can display images in real-time.

“This recognition of the originality of Proto’s hardware and methods means so much to our whole team of executives and engineers,” David Nussbaum, the CEO and inventor of Proto, said in a statement. “Canada has been home to some truly memorable accomplishments for Proto — this patent will help us protect our IP and continue to innovate.”

Founded in 2018, the company has Verizon and T-Mobile in the U.S., among other companies. In Canada, Cadillac Fairview, the Canadian Walk of Fame, and Rogers (through NHL events with SportsNet) have utilized the technology.

Image credit: Proto Inc.

Source: Government of Canada