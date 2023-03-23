Save up to 36 percent on select Amazon Fire TVs

Amazon Canada unveiled a slew of new Fire TV Omni QLED series yesterday and previous lineup are currently on sale. So, it you’re looking for a very affordable TV, Amazon has some inventory.
Below are the deals:
- Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $499.99 (save 24%)
- Amazon Fire TV 43″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $339.99 (save 28%)
- Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $429.99 (save 17%)
- Amazon Fire TV 43″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa for $359.99 (save 31%)
- Amazon Fire TV 75″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision for $899.99 (save 36%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada