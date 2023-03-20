Apple reportedly delaying product releases to cut costs

In an effort to avoid the mass layoffs other tech giants have opted for amid the looming recession, Apple reportedly plans to push the release of several 2023 projects to next year at the earliest.

In Mark Gurman’s latest Bloomberg Power On newsletter, the frequently reliable source of Apple leaks says the tech giant’s often-rumoured HomePod with a display has been pushed back to “allocate its research and development budget to more pressing projects.”

Gurman says these delays are part of a company-wide effort to reduce costs to avoid layoffs. Other measures include certain Apple teams only getting one bonus this year, a hiring freeze and reduced travel budgets, just to name a few examples Bloomberg cites.

Apple is expected to reveal several high-profile projects in 2023, including a new M series chip-powered Mac Pro and its mixed reality headset, a device that’s been rumoured for nearly half a decade.

Though Gurman doesn’t say what devices will be delayed beyond the HomePod with a screen, it’s possible these products will be pushed back to a 2024 release. Earlier rumours point to Apple revealing its AR/VR headset at WWDC, which is typically held in early June.

You can find Bloomberg’s full report here.

Header image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Bloomberg