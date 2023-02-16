Apple’s MR headset release reportedly pushed from April to June

Back in January, a report from credible Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Apple’s Mixed-Reality (MR) headset would release sometime in Fall 2023, around Apple’s annual hardware event.

Then, reports suggested that we might catch a glimpse of the headset in April. Now, reports from another credible source of Apple leaks contradict both previous timelines.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the MR device is now slated to be revealed in June.

New story: Apple has postponed the planned introduction of its mixed-reality headset from around April to June at the annual WWDC conference, the latest setback for Apple’s next major device. https://t.co/B9Z822eiWV — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 15, 2023

“Apple has postponed the planned introduction of its mixed-reality headset from around April to June at the annual WWDC conference,” Tweeted Gurman. According to people close to the matter who asked to remain unnamed, Apple decided to push the release from April to June because testing showed that the headset still had some hardware and software issues that needed to be worked on.

From what we know so far, the MR headset is expected to feature a 120-degree field-of-view, dual 4K OLED displays, a 5nm CPU/GPU, and a dedicated image signal processor. Other information suggests that the headset will include a crown on one side to switch between the virtual and real world, outward and inward-facing cameras, LiDAR sensors and an outside display for showing the user’s facial expressions to those around them.

The headset is also rumoured to cost more than $3,000 USD (roughly $3,736 CAD). The industry giant is also looking to release a second, more affordable headset, but that isn’t likely to be revealed until sometime in 2024.

