Samsung reportedly developing Exynos 2300 for use in Tensor G3

Samsung is making a flagship processor for Google's flagship phone

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 20, 20235:10 PM EDT
In the past, Samsung has used its Exynos chips in its Galaxy flagships, just not in Canada or the United States. However, this year the company’s S23 series sported Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 globally, ditching the development of a new Exynos 2300 series.

But it looks like a new Exynos chip is still in the works. Recent reports indicate Samsung’s semiconductor division is working on a new flagship processor codenamed “Quadra.”

A report from IT Home says that the Exynos 2300 will feature a Cortex-X3 prime CPU core that operates at a maximum frequency of 3.09GHz. The chip also reportedly sports four Cortex-A715 cores that clock at 2.65GHz and four Cortex-A510 cores that clock at 2.1GHz. Graphics-wise, the chip Exynos 2300 will use a semi-custom Xclipse 930 GPU based on AMD’s RDNA2 architecture and boasts a frequency of up to 1.4GHz.

Google will continue working with Samsung to implement the Exynos 2300 within the Tensor G3 chip, which will likely be featured in Google’s still-unannounced Pixel 8 series.

Source: IT Home, Android Headlines

