Apple tests Siri’s advanced natural language generation features in latest tvOS update

Apple is constantly looking for ways to improve its Siri voice assistant, and its latest efforts involve testing natural language generation features.

Codenamed “Bobcat,” the natural language generation features are being tested first on the latest tvOS 16.4 beta, with plans to expand it to other Apple operating system products in the future.

According to 9to5Mac, the new feature is currently only being used for telling jokes on Apple TV. However, Apple is experimenting with how it can be utilized for other functions, such as timers. Further, while these new language-generating features are currently only enabled on the Apple TV, the code for them is included across iPhone, iPad, Mac, HomePod, and Apple TV.

It’s worth noting that Apple is not developing anything similar to ChatGPT. Instead, it uses AI technology to improve the existing Siri voice assistant.

Siri was introduced in 2011. Since then, it has been based on templates, which has led to significant engineering and scaling challenges over the years. The natural language generation technology being tested could potentially solve these issues and improve the overall performance of Siri.

There is reportedly no timeline for when Apple will expand its natural language generation technology beyond Apple TV.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: 9to5Mac